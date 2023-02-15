They are Yurani Buendía Díaz and Juan David Toledo, two of the three motorcyclists who were involved in the unfortunate accident.

Today at km 13+700 meters via Juncal-Neiva, jurisdiction of the municipality of Palermo, three motorcycles were involved in an unfortunate traffic accident.

Yurani Buendía Díaz was riding on one of the PCR78F license plate motorcycles, who died at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries.

On another SNB88B plate motorcycle was Juan David Toledo, who also died at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The third driver of another FCF50E license plate motorcycle was injured and was taken to the Medilaser clinic in Neiva for evaluation.

The main hypothesis of the accident is the possible lane invasion by one of the drivers.