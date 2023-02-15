Home News They identify victims of an accident on the Neiva-El Juncal road
News

They identify victims of an accident on the Neiva-El Juncal road

by admin
They identify victims of an accident on the Neiva-El Juncal road

They are Yurani Buendía Díaz and Juan David Toledo, two of the three motorcyclists who were involved in the unfortunate accident.

Today at km 13+700 meters via Juncal-Neiva, jurisdiction of the municipality of Palermo, three motorcycles were involved in an unfortunate traffic accident.

Yurani Buendía Díaz was riding on one of the PCR78F license plate motorcycles, who died at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries.

On another SNB88B plate motorcycle was Juan David Toledo, who also died at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The third driver of another FCF50E license plate motorcycle was injured and was taken to the Medilaser clinic in Neiva for evaluation.

The main hypothesis of the accident is the possible lane invasion by one of the drivers.

See also  Gansu guarantees "eating" problem during the epidemic, the central kitchen distributes more than 300 kinds of food a day

You may also like

Industrial production grew by 7.5% in 2022.

Prosecutor’s Office issues alert for lack of police...

When investigating the construction of the Haihe River...

The term of the first installment of the...

CCP Ambassador Fu Cong Requests EU to Lift...

Edict 1st. notice Elias Borja Ampudia

In a public act, the Government presented the...

There are 43 martyrs in the tombs of...

Hitmen murdered a woman in the center of...

Points of concentration of the marches of February...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy