What happens if I take advantage of a few previously authorized days off between two medical certificates?

Aran explains it with dedicated application guidance.

In the face of several medical certificates presented by the employee, interspersed with the days of vacation already requested and authorized, can a single continuous period of absence due to illness be considered?

“Holidays and sickness – immediately explains the Agency – they are two different and separate legal institutions governed by articles 13 and 17 of the CCNL School dated 11.29.2007. In this regard, it should be noted that the use of holidays cannot coincide with sick days. Therefore, as a rule, before granting a period of leave to a worker previously absent due to illness, it is necessary to ascertain that the same has actually recovered, for example through the return to service of the worker“.

“However, in the present case, considering that the holidays had been authorized before the onset of the morbid event, in order to meet the needs of the recovered worker, it is considered possible to take the holidays without resuming work. In this case, if the two medical certificates are separate and do not bear the wording continuation of the illness, the days of leave in between are not considered sickness but holidays“, conclude l’Aran.