13
- The Cyberspace Administration of China released the “Administrative Measures for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services (Draft for Comment)” Providers should take appropriate measures to prevent users from relying too much on or indulging in generated content_News Channel China Youth Net
- [Online Public Discussion]State Cyberspace Administration of China: Content generated by artificial intelligence should embody socialist core values China Digital Times
- China promotes AI management law Artificial intelligence needs to meet Beijing’s values DW
- Heavy! Regarding generative artificial intelligence, the State Cyberspace Administration plans to issue management measures!Security assessment should be declared to prevent false information generation finance.sina.com.cn
- Heavyweight: The first national AIGC regulatory document, the Generative AI Service Management Measures released the draft for comments 36 kr
- View full coverage on Google News
See also 575 sets (sets) of scientific research facilities and instruments in Jiaxing went online "Shared Supermarket"