BROSSO

From 5 September off to the 4×2 formula to visit the Canavese at half price. In fact, by purchasing four nights in the structures that have joined the Piedmont holiday voucher circuit, two will be free: one will be given by the accommodation facility, the other by the Region (the customer will pay only two or 50% of the total cost if it is a experiential tourist initiative). Therefore, the formula desired by the Piedmont Region after Covid to support local tourism and trips to the territory continues, which in the case of the Canavese sees the Consortium of tourism operators in the Canavese valleys as a link between private individuals and the Region itself. To find out which structures or which experiential services the Canavese offers, just book one or the other directly from the website of the web consortium www.turismoincanavese.com or by contacting the providers of the experiences (info via email at [email protected] or by contacting directly the consortium headquarters in Ceresole Reale at the telephone number 0124.360749).

Since it was launched, the Piedmont holiday voucher has seen in Canavese the exhaustion of the funds allocated by the Region for both the first and the second tranche, and the closure of the promotional initiative in just two months. In the second round alone, 550 vouchers were obtained for the territory, for a total of over 2,500 overnight stays and about 230 same-day services. Many of these stays took place during the summer of 2021, others were enjoyed by June 30, 2022, as per regulation. Overall, a flow of receipts exceeding 426 thousand euros was generated. –