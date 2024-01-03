Holstein Kiel lends Simakala to 1. FC Kaiserslautern | > – Sports

As of: January 2nd, 2024 4:35 p.m

For striker Ba-Muaka Simakala, who was signed by VfL Osnabrück last summer, the Holstein Kiel chapter is already over – at least for the time being. The attacker is moving to 1. FC Kaiserslautern on loan until the end of the 2nd league season.

Both clubs announced on Tuesday afternoon. “Due to the great competition on the offensive, we cannot guarantee ‘Chance’ Simakala the playing time he needs for his development,” explained KSV sports director Uwe Stöver: “Therefore, the move to Kaiserlautern is a sensible solution for all sides.”

Simakala only made eleven appearances for the second division leaders in the first half of the season, and he was only in the starting line-up twice. The left winger, who comes from Eschweiler, did not contribute a goal or an assist to the “Storks’” surprising rise.

What awaits Simakala is a fight for relegation instead of promotion

Instead of fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga with Holstein, Simakala’s immediate goal is to prevent relegation with the “Red Devils”. The Palatinate team is ranked 15th in the table. only one point ahead of FC Hansa Rostock, who occupies the relegation place. However, the difficult sporting situation cannot dampen the anticipation of the offensive player, who has a contract in Kiel until 2025.

“I’m happy to be here. You just know what a great club FCK is and what a great stadium awaits you here. I’m really happy to be part of this team and to be able to have a successful second half of the season together with the team play,” explained Simakala, who was recently linked to his former club Osnabrück.

Holstein loses race for Duisburg’s Jander

Meanwhile, Kiel’s hopes of signing Caspar Jander have been dashed. The 20-year-old midfielder from third division team MSV Duisburg, whom the KSV tried hard to attract, signed a contract with 1. FC Nürnberg on Tuesday. Jander will wear the “Club” jersey from summer onwards, and Holstein also wanted to bring in the promising talent for the new season.

