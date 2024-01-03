Explosion in Beirut, the images show the devastation immediately after the explosion – Corriere TV

Six people were killed and several injured. Hamas office hit and a leader of the terrorist organization killed

Flames and devastation. An Israeli drone hits a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Lebanese state media speak of 6 dead and several injured: «A hostile Israeli drone targeted a Hamas office in Al-Musharrafiya, near Al-Sharq Sweets», in the southern suburbs of Beirut. It is a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). The deputy head of the Hamas politburo, Saleh Arouri, was killed in the explosion.

January 2, 2024 – Updated January 2, 2024, 6:25 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

