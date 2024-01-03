Home » Explosion in Beirut, the images show the devastation immediately after the explosion – Corriere TV
World

Explosion in Beirut, the images show the devastation immediately after the explosion – Corriere TV

by admin
Explosion in Beirut, the images show the devastation immediately after the explosion – Corriere TV

Six people were killed and several injured. Hamas office hit and a leader of the terrorist organization killed

Flames and devastation. An Israeli drone hits a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Lebanese state media speak of 6 dead and several injured: «A hostile Israeli drone targeted a Hamas office in Al-Musharrafiya, near Al-Sharq Sweets», in the southern suburbs of Beirut. It is a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). The deputy head of the Hamas politburo, Saleh Arouri, was killed in the explosion.

January 2, 2024 – Updated January 2, 2024, 6:25 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Moments of tension in Madrid: the police charge the farmers

You may also like

This is how the solar eclipse was seen...

With two goals from Borja, River Plate beat...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

The request could not be satisfied

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Love Island, Celebrity Alert | Confirms new season...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

REDUCE-AMI study: what benefit for beta-blockers immediately post-infarction...

Trump and the plan to stop the war...

In the United States, Orthodox Jewish women are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy