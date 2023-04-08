The Holy Qur’an is a guide for humans until the Day of Judgment, a glorious recipe for chemistry

Maulana Mufti Dr. Sabir Pasha Qadri organized the Day of the Qur’an meeting in Narayanpet

Online address of Dr. Muhammad Qutbuddin America, Maulana Syed Ahmad Hussaini Ashrafi Jalali and others

Narayanapet : 04 / April

On the occasion of completion of hearing Quran for women in Mohalla Lal Masjid of Narayanpet district, online meeting of the Quran Day was organized. It started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Sufyan Taj Fazil Jamia Nizamiya while Naat Sharif. Hafiz Muhammad Taqi Mustafa Qadri, successor Sajjada Bargah Taqi Baba recited.

Maulana Dr. Hafiz Sabir Pasha Qadri Khatib and Imam of Haj House Telangana, Dr. Muhammad Qutbuddin America, Maulana Syed Ahmed Hussaini Ashrafi Jalali, successor Sajjada Bargah Qatalia Kollampally participated in this meeting as special guests through online program.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Qutbuddin, a psychologist from Chicago, USA, gave a message to the Muslims of the world through the meeting of the Day of the Qur’an and listening to the completion of the Qur’an, that if they want to be respected and prominent in the world, they must translate and interpret the Holy Qur’an without restriction. He said that the Holy Qur’an is a guide and a great prescription for the welfare of humans until the Day of Judgment.

Dr. Muhammad Qutbuddin, a psychologist from Chicago, USA, said that when Muslims followed the Quran, they were dominant and in the world with great honor, wealth and glory. If they deviated from the teachings and orders, humiliation became their destiny.

Dr. Muhammad Qutbuddin said that this is my message to the Muslim world, especially young Muslim boys and girls, that they should follow the teachings of the Holy Quran and the way of the famous master, the Lord of the Universe, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa ﷺ and then see who The world will be at their feet. He addressed women and said that women are the real roots of religion. If a woman remains religious, she can make her home green and Islamic model of life. Mother’s education is the only thing. It is the largest university.

Maulana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri, Khatib and Imam of Telangana State Hajj House, Nampally, Hyderabad, speaking online, said that the month of Ramadan is a month of special blessings and blessings which gives us the opportunity to pray in this month. I spend a lot of time with this book (the Holy Quran) which heals the hearts. Reading and understanding the Holy Quran is not necessary every day. It becomes a source of guidance for its reader. But reciting the Quran in Ramadan has a unique importance. .

Maulana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri said that these days of Ramadan invite us to organize our schedules, organize the rights of Allah and the rights of the servants regularly. Don’t waste these precious days of life, but realize the importance of these times and try to get maximum benefit from them.

Maulana Syed Ahmad Hussaini Ashrafi Jalali, successor of Sajjada Bargah Qatalia Kolampally, also addressed the meeting on the Day of the Qur’an and highlighted the blessings and greatness of the Quran in the month of fasting. On this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Taqi was congratulated on the completion of the hearing regarding the Quran. Maulana Syed Ahmad Hussaini. Ashrafi Jalali’s successor Sajjada Bargah Qatalia Kollampally prayed for the end of the meeting.

