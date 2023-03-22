Ralph Bünger is the new presiding judge at the Federal Court of Justice. As the Karlsruhe court announced on Wednesday, the Presidency has assigned the doctorate in law to the presidency of the VIII Civil Senate, which is essentially responsible for legal disputes over claims arising from purchase, leasing and residential tenancies. Bünger has been a member of the Senate since 2009. Since the beginning of May 2022 he has been the deputy chairman.

Career started in Hesse

After completing his legal training and working for several years as a research assistant at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main, the now 60-year-old entered the higher judicial service of the state of Hesse in 1996. There he worked at the district court of Königstein im Taunus and at the regional court in Frankfurt am Main before he was appointed judge at the higher regional court in Frankfurt am Main in November 2004. From March 2005, Bünger was initially seconded to work as a coordinating department head in the criminal law department of the Hessian Ministry of Justice. In April 2006 he was transferred there as Senior Ministerial Counsellor.