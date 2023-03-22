Status: 03/22/2023 10:58 p.m

The VfL Wolfsburg footballers got themselves a good starting position in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The “wolves” won the first leg at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening 1-0 (0-0).

Dominique Janssen converted a controversial hand penalty in the Parc de Prince to victory for the Bundesliga leaders, who were convincing in defence, but acted very passively in attack. Paris had – at least in the first round – the better chances. Ultimately, VfL benefited from the video evidence in a duel between two teams at eye level.

The “wolves” continue on Saturday (5.55 p.m./live on the first and on >) with the Bundesliga summit at pursuers FC Bayern Munich. Lena Oberdorf, who recovered from her knee sprain faster than expected and lasted 80 minutes in Paris, will also be there.

Frohms twice on the post

The hosts got off to a better start in the Parc de Prince. Kaddiatou Diani missed the first chance of the game, VfL keeper Merle Frohms grabbed it safely (7th). After a good half hour, the German national goalkeeper was challenged again, with a strong foot defense she prevented the goal from the ex-“Wolf” Ramona Bachmann (31st).

The VfL women struggled against the solid PSG defense and only had one chance in the first half: Paris goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi played the ball into Ewa Pajor’s feet, but the attacker’s shot was blocked by Elisa De Almeida in dire need (11th).

VfL in VAR luck, Janssen ice cold from the point

After the restart, VAR was used twice and referee Rebecca Welch decided in favor of Wolfsburg on both occasions after studying the video images. When Marina Hegering allegedly fouled in the penalty area, it was still understandable – the VfL defender had actually only played the ball (55th).

But shortly afterwards it became very bitter for the hosts from Paris: Oberdorf headed the ball from a meter away to De Almeida’s hand – according to video evidence, there were penalties for Wolfsburg and, to top it all off, yellow and red for the PSG central defender. Janssen safely converted the penalty kick to make it 1-0 for the “wolves” (62′).

VfL also outnumbered with no chances to score

That was the decisive scene of the game, because even with a majority, Tommy Stroot’s team didn’t create any convincing chances to score, but didn’t allow anything defensively either. Frohms was unemployed in the second half. So it remained with the narrow but also happy away win of VfL. The second leg will take place next Wednesday (6.45 p.m.) in Wolfsburg.

