Homeless beaten to death in Pomigliano d'Arco – Campania

Homeless beaten to death in Pomigliano d'Arco – Campania

From at least two people not yet identified, the police are investigating

He was allegedly violently beaten by two still unidentified people: thus, according to the first investigations by the carabinieri, a man died in Pomigliano d’Arco, in the Neapolitan area. Probably a homeless person. The man’s death dates back to Monday morning, but only a little while ago – after the investigations conducted by the carabinieri during the day – the lead to the attack clearly emerged.

The carabinieri intervened in via Principe di Piemonte where the body of a man was found, still not identified and who should be a homeless person. The investigations were immediately launched which led to the reconstruction of what would have happened, namely the violent assault of the man by two people. The body was seized for an autopsy. The carabinieri of the Castello Di Cisterna company are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics and trace those responsible.

