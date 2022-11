A naked girl, completely covered in blood. A knife used to assault and rape her. Sixteen years separate the triple feminicide in the Prati district from the sexual violence committed in Parioli.

The protagonist is always him, Giandavide De Pauthe 51-year-old detained in Regina Coeli since last Saturday because he was accused of killing the two Chinese escorts Li Yanrong, 55 and Yang Yun Xiu, 45 in via Riboty and the 65-year-old Colombian Marta Castano Torres in via Durazzo.

Nevertheless