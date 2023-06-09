Home » Honduran President Fidel Castro Arrives in Shanghai for China Visit – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, June 9th At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Elise Chiomara Castro Sarmiento of the Republic of Honduras will pay a state visit to China from June 9th to 14th. Castro and his party arrived in Shanghai on the morning of the 9th.

This visit is the first state visit to China by the President of Honduras. The two heads of state will hold a historic meeting to jointly plan and lead the future development of China-Honduras relations.

