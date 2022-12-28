As China and Hong Kong are about to clear customs, the mainland pharmaceutical company Fosun announced on the 27th that it will open the registration of vaccination intentions for Fubitai’s bivalent CCP virus vaccine on its online platform from now on. After making an appointment, mainland residents can go to Hong Kong to receive Fubitai bivalent vaccine at their own expense after the two places officially resume customs clearance.

Fosun pointed out that the bivalent vaccine is open to those who are over 18 years old in mainland China and have received two doses of the CCP virus (new crown) inactivated vaccine. If you have ever been infected, you can receive Fubitai bivalent vaccine within 3 to 6 months after infection.

When making an appointment, citizens need to fill in their name, age and contact number, but there is no information showing the location and price of the vaccination.

Previously, Fosun Pharma and Beijing Sinovac supplied a total of three coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in Hong Kong, including the Fubitai original virus strain vaccine, the Fubitai bivalent vaccine and the Kelifer vaccine. Registered as a Hong Kong pharmaceutical product under the Pharmacy and Poisons Regulations.

Among them, due to the recent tight supply of bivalent vaccines, the Hong Kong government announced on the 22nd that starting from the 23rd, the Fubitai bivalent vaccine and children and infant formula vaccines under the “Government Vaccination Program” will be given priority to Hong Kong residents for free vaccination instead of Hong Kong residents will continue to receive free Fubitai original strain vaccines and Kelifer vaccines.

At the same time, the well-known Chinese social platform “Xiaohongshu” has recently gone viral on “going to Hong Kong to get the Fubitai vaccine” strategy, teaching in detail the procedures for making an appointment for vaccination after arriving in Hong Kong, and also pointing out that Hong Kong can provide free vaccinations for non-Hong Kong residents. The outside world is worried that after the customs clearance between China and Hong Kong, mainlanders will flock to Hong Kong for vaccinations, which will further increase the medical burden in Hong Kong.

Cai Jian, former president of the Hong Kong Medical Association, told Free Asia on the 27th that after customs clearance, mainlanders can go to Hong Kong to buy medicines and get injections, but when Hong Kong is facing new epidemics and new viruses, when it is necessary to get injections But they can’t fight, and the medical pressure in the mainland is passed on to Hong Kong in disguise.

Lin Yonghe, a member of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and a family doctor, pointed out that recently, some citizens have inquired about how relatives and friends from mainland China come to Hong Kong to get vaccinated. Changes, Hong Kong residents should be given priority in vaccination.

In addition, Jin Dongyan, a professor at the School of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Hong Kong, also said earlier that vaccination against the CCP virus after customs clearance would be one of the incentives for mainlanders to come to Hong Kong. He called for charging non-local residents for vaccination to avoid increasing the burden on the medical system.

The rush to buy antipyretics has hit the Hong Kong industry and is expected to reappear in the next wave

As the CCP virus epidemic continues to expand in mainland China, customs clearance between China and Hong Kong will resume in January next year, triggering a rush to buy fever-reducing and pain-relieving medicines in the local market. Cheung Tak Wing, vice chairman of the Hong Kong and Kowloon Pharmacy General Chamber of Commerce, said on the 27th that there is currently a shortage of antipyretic and analgesic drugs of certain brands, and another wave of drug buying may come on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

Zhang Derong said in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s “Millennium” on the 27th that some brands of antipyretic and painkillers are out of stock, and agents have also suspended supply. Merchants may only arrive with 1 to 2 dozen of the 10 dozen medicines ordered. While other brands of fever-reducing and pain-relieving medicines are still in supply, they are increasingly in short supply.

Zhang Derong also pointed out that the transportation during the Christmas holiday period was affected, and it is currently unknown when a larger volume of goods will arrive in Hong Kong.

Zhang Derong estimated that the next wave of panic buying will appear before the Lunar New Year, because most Chinese people will prepare medicines in advance before the New Year and keep them at home for backup.

As for some pharmacies that split up Pregnan and sell them in bulk, Cheung Tak Wing said that the public should pay attention to whether the drug package has a Hong Kong registration number. If there is no Hong Kong registration number, it is a parallel import and should not be purchased.

According to a report by “Ming Pao” on the 26th, more than 20 pharmacies and chain drugstores in Mong Kok, Siu Sai Wan and Chai Wan have sold out all the patent medicines related to “reducing fever and relieving pain” or “cold and cold”. Some drugstore chains, Mannings and Watsons, even posted notices restricting the purchase of only 2 or 3 boxes of antipyretics and painkillers per person.

Japan’s move to deal with China’s unblocking of Hong Kong dragged down

The National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China announced on the 26th that Chinese people will resume outbound travel from January 8 next year, which stimulated the search volume of international air tickets on different travel platforms in China to soar by more than 7 times, and the most popular searched destinations for Chinese Lunar New Year travel are only Japan. Ranked third in Macau and Hong Kong. However, the Japanese government announced on the 27th that in view of the serious epidemic situation in mainland China, it will tighten the entry measures for Chinese tourists from December 30.

According to the latest measures, all immigrants from China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) and those who have been to China within 7 days must be tested quickly when they enter Japan. If they are confirmed positive, they must be quarantined for 7 days.

In addition, flights departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau can only enter Japan via Tokyo Narita, Haneda, Osaka Kansai and Nagoya Chubu Airport. If you want to go to other places in Japan, such as Hokkaido, Fukuoka, etc., you have to transfer to an inland plane.

After the news came out, many Hong Kong people planning to travel to Japan complained that their trips to Fukuoka, Hokkaido or Okinawa might be greatly affected, and asked for advice in the discussion forum.

Some netizens also ridiculed the sudden lifting of the mainland’s lockdown amid the CCP virus epidemic, saying that “when the gate of hell is opened, the whole world is ready to fight.”

It is reported that in addition to Japan, India, South Korea and Italy have also recently tightened control measures for the entry of Chinese tourists.

Among them, India requires passengers from mainland China and Hong Kong to have a negative report of the CCP virus (new crown) nucleic acid test when entering the country. Those who have symptoms or test positive for the new crown will be quarantined when they arrive.

Starting from December 16, South Korea included China in the list of “key countries for quarantine inspection” and strengthened the screening of Chinese inbound passengers at Incheon International Airport. If the body temperature of the entry exceeds 37.3 degrees, they must undergo nucleic acid testing together with their companions.

In Italy, starting from December 24, Milan Malpensa Airport will conduct virus nucleic acid testing for all arriving Chinese passengers, and passengers must bear the testing costs. The relevant measures are tentatively implemented until January 30, 2023.

Carina Lau posted Christmas photos of the mansion. Netizens: I want to be a guest

Veteran actress Carina Lau recently posted a number of photos celebrating Christmas on social platforms, exposing the interior decoration of the mansion generously, and her good taste has aroused praise from netizens.

Just after Christmas, Carina Lau uploaded several photos of her home on Facebook. In addition to showing the giant Christmas tree placed at home for Christmas, she also showed the luxurious interior of the mansion.

It can be seen from the photos that the mansion is full of Christmas decorations, and the decoration is elegant yet elegant, and the big red sofa and decorations in the living room are also full of ingenuity.

Sitting in front of the fireplace, Carina Lau wore a black hat, a red jacket and black pants and boots, very handsome and quite Christmas atmosphere.

It is reported that Carina Lau and Tony Leung own 10 real estate properties in Hong Kong, with a total value of 920 million Hong Kong dollars. The Meiyuan exposed this time is a private club used by the couple to entertain guests, and it is also the most frequently exposed luxury house.

Many netizens commented and praised, “Sister Jialing’s house is so gorgeously decorated”, and some netizens said, “It’s such a warm and noble home, I want to be a guest.”

