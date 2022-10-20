Peng Zaizhou[The Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xi interviewed and reported) Chinese citizen Peng Lifa (net name: Peng Zaizhou) hung an anti-Communist banner on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing. The incident spread all over the world, at home and abroad. evoked different responses and solidarity.

Three years after the outbreak of the epidemic, the CCP’s zero-clearing policy has caused great public grievances. The incident of anti-communist banners on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing aroused great attention from all walks of life. Peng Lifa was called “Sifang Bridge Warrior”, “Lone Brave” and “New Tank Man”, and some media called him “Bridge Man”. The incident spread quickly on overseas social media, and the “new toilet revolution” was launched in China, and the solidarity action of overseas people is still fermenting.

“The Lonely Brave Poetry Recitation” received a warm response from netizens

On October 16, Humane China and Asian Woman Refugee Collective held a “Lonely Brave Poetry Recitation”, which received enthusiastic responses from netizens.

Excerpted from a poem contributed by the “Asian Women Refugee Arts Group” Twitter (in part):

Cai Chu | Dedicated to Peng Zaizhou, the Warrior of Sitong Bridge

Why live?die like jingke

Use the Internet without a dagger

Pierce the iron curtain of the dictatorship

The night changes color, and constitutional government is no longer bumpy

Roaring and roaring, singing along the way

The life of a warrior is like a surging river

Passing through Beijing, submerging the red river and mountains

Tang Jingling | Commoner Fury

Hongqiao crosses the car river, and his spirit is like a wave.

Bai Lian hangs on the north wall, and bleeds blood to ask for arraignment.

The smoke of the wolf is soaring to the sky, and the golden sound is in the cave.

Indifferent on the restraint, showing my commoner anger.

Mo Dao Long Ting Yuan, one strike to protect human rights.

(Postscript: The author felt the current affairs, and wrote it during the third closure of the city. After three years, the first closure was in Wuhan, the second in Guangzhou, and now in Jingzhou.)

Oisheng | Untitled

a horse

like a note

jump out of his time

drop of water

with a dream

run to his sea

a screw

under the impact of freedom

sparkling stars

That day | The Sitong Bridge feat that day

Kyoto heavy ground

four-way bridge

Warriors banner shakes the world

Mo Dao Huaxia has no son

Who can compare to Peng Zaizhou

Dictatorship and brutality

ordinary people

The squeezing and abuse are endless

All industries are withering and everyone is lying flat

How many desperate and jumped off the building

international rules

never follow

Promise to throw it all away

The civilized world is unacceptable

heavy hand under joint sanctions

water can carry boat

Can also capsize

The whole nation shouts in unison

How can dictatorship be more rampant

Constitutionalism and Democracy Revitalize China

Overseas people call for national awakening to overthrow the CCP

At around 3:00 pm on October 16th, China Democracy Party Youth Department Executive Jie Lijian and other dozens of people gathered in front of the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles to show solidarity with Peng Zaizhou, a warrior of Sitong Bridge in Beijing, and called on the whole people to wake up and overthrow the CCP.

Jie Lijian told the Epoch Times reporter, “On the 16th, we carried out the biggest protest against a series of human rights violations by the CCP terrorist criminal group, and expressed solidarity with the solitary hero Peng Zaizhou. His act of righteousness shocked the world. We not only protested in solidarity at the Chinese consulate, but Also put up posters of the Stone Bridge incident in busy areas such as Chinatown in Los Angeles, USC and the station.”

“Posters not only appeared in Los Angeles, but were posted and distributed on campuses and bustling streets in the United States and around the world, and online support was like a flood.” Jie Lijian said, “The Sitong Bridge incident aroused onlookers, and Chinese students Discussing the CCP’s rebellious and extremist policies, and discussing how to spread it while looking at the posters, and avoiding being banned from WeChat.”

After the Beijing Sitongqiao Incident, a chain effect broke out in many places in China. All toilets in Beijing and all over the country posted slogans in response to the slogan ‘Strike, strike, strike and remove Xi Jinping’.

On the 13th, Peng Lifa hung two protest banners on the Sitong Bridge on the Third Ring Road in Haidian District, Beijing, which read: “No nucleic acid to eat, no blockade, freedom, no lie, dignity, no Cultural Revolution, reform, no leader. votes, don’t be slaves, be citizens” and “strike to remove the dictator Xi Jinping”. Peng Lifa was arrested by the police.

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen