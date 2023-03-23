Hespress from Rabat

US President Joe Biden will arrive this evening, Thursday, in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, on his first official visit to Canada since assuming the presidency in January 2021.

According to news reports, this visit, in which he is accompanied by US First Lady Jill Biden, extends to two days during which the US President is scheduled to deliver a speech in the Canadian Parliament.

It is expected that the agenda of Biden’s visit to Canada will focus on discussing with Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister, ways to intensify cooperation between the United States of America and Canada in the fields of defence, security, climate and immigration. It is also expected that the talks between the two heads of state will focus on continued support for Ukraine, especially since the White House considers that Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is one of the most prominent allies of the United States in providing military and financial aid to Ukraine. In addition to discussing the strengthening of the Continental Joint Air Defense Network, known as NORAD, especially after the Chinese balloon crisis that flew over the United States of America from Canada.

On the other hand, the two countries believe that the presidential visit will constitute an opportunity to strengthen economic ties between them, especially with regard to the clean economy.