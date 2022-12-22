Home News Hotel, wellness center and capacity of over 7 thousand seats: this is how the new Carnera in Udine will be
News

Hotel, wellness center and capacity of over 7 thousand seats: this is how the new Carnera in Udine will be

by admin
Hotel, wellness center and capacity of over 7 thousand seats: this is how the new Carnera in Udine will be

If the goal is to project the Carnera into the future, it should come as no surprise that the new building looks like a spaceship. The mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, suggested the comparison, after having observed the first images of the project concerning the city building. And if it is true that the home of basketball will be transformed into a sort of citadel of sport and music responding to the logic of the most modern facilities, the heart of the project will remain the Carnera, inaugurated for the first time in 1970 and then, after five years stop and a complicated (and expensive) renovation, again in 2017.

03:33

See also  Railways between Catania and Syracuse and Catania and Palermo closed in the summer, they need replacement buses

You may also like

What should be paid attention to when children...

The father of little Mattia, who died in...

Lamon and Alpago sheep, wool is once again...

Housekeepers and carers, in 2023 increases from 109...

Zelensky calls on Washington to unite to help...

Guardia di Finanza investigation into Asl/To4, more than...

Warm people’s hearts with tense blood donation in...

Mattarella still has Covid and wishes the Italian...

Resolution of the Second Plenary Session of the...

Christmas tree decorated with shell casings, clash between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy