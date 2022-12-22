If the goal is to project the Carnera into the future, it should come as no surprise that the new building looks like a spaceship. The mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, suggested the comparison, after having observed the first images of the project concerning the city building. And if it is true that the home of basketball will be transformed into a sort of citadel of sport and music responding to the logic of the most modern facilities, the heart of the project will remain the Carnera, inaugurated for the first time in 1970 and then, after five years stop and a complicated (and expensive) renovation, again in 2017.

