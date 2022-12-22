Home Sports Genoa, Criscito one step away from the return | Market
There are stories, even in the world of football, which are destined to never end. Take, for example, that of Dominic Criscito with Genoa. An adventure that began very early, when Mimmo I had just 15 years oldwho is now preparing to experience the chapter number fivewith the defender who, in the meantime, is about to accomplish 36. In fact, Criscito’s fourth return to Genoa is just a stone’s throw away, once again with his shoes on and not yet behind his desk, as a manager, in that role to which he is destined once his career as a footballer is over.

STILL YOU – It seemed that relegation to Serie B would have ended the experience of the class of ’86 in rossoblù. Toronto and Toronto offered him a new adventurefootball and life, the possibility of starting a new path in a different country with the family. After a few months, however, the call of Italy he was strong enough to push Mimmo to pack up and come back here, back to Genoa. Where, naturally, he restarted talks with the club to get back on the pitch. The time for withdrawal has not yet come, Criscito wants to bring the team of his life back to Serie A. A few more details to sort out and then the long story will be ready to start over.

