House arrest for former mayor for alleged links to the ELN

A Colombian judge ordered house arrest for Carmen Edithza Londoño Mosquera, who was mayor of the municipality of Alto Baudó (northeast) between 2016 and 2019due to his alleged ties to the guerrilla group of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which he apparently also financed.

This was reported this Saturday by the Prosecutor’s Office, which detailed in a statement that “it managed to prosecute the former mayor of Alto Baudó”, a municipality located in the jungle department of Chocor, “as allegedly responsible for maintaining ties and financing the criminal acts of the self-styled front ‘Resistencia Cimarrón’ of the ELN.”

“According to the investigation, Londoño Mosquera would be the sentimental partner of one of the leaders of the illegal armed group, known by the alias ‘Danilo’, and, apparently, he frequented the camps in the jungle to participate in clandestine meetings and meetings. “added the information.

Likewise, according to the testimonies and evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office, Londoño Mosquera took money to the camps and offered the members of the ELN “logistical and financial support to political candidates in the region who were of interest to them.”

Controversy over the recording of a porn video in the Peñol stone

“In this way, the woman would have had an impact so that the ‘Resistencia Cimarrón’ front kidnapped the former mayor and former candidate for Mayor of Alto Baudó Tulio Mosquera Asprilla, and 12 members of his entourage, on August 24, 2019”added the Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 5, 2021, the Catholic Church reported that Mosquera, who had been kidnapped in August 2019, drowned in a swollen river, while the other people were released.

See also  Chengdu is promoted as a megacity, and China's cities with tens of millions of population may continue to increase

“For these facts, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged Carmen Edithza Londoño Mosquera with the crime of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime”explained the Prosecutor’s Office, which said that the former mayor did not accept the charge and pointed out that the guarantee control judge determined that she must comply with “deprivation of liberty measure in the place of residence.”

The former president was arrested last month in a joint operation of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and the National Army in a dental office in Medellín, capital of the department of Antioquia (northwest).

