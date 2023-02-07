Citizens denounce through WhatsApp #I’mInformer that the entrance of an old house in the Historic center of Santa Marta It has become a garbage dump after the installation of three containers by the company in charge of cleaning the city.

The front of the house located in the Santa Rita avenue (street) between carreras 2 and 3 receives all kinds of waste and remains among bad smells. Public space has also been reduced and passers-by have nowhere to walk.

Apparently the house has been uninhabited for a few months. The operating company of the cleaning service in Santa Marta installed three containers on the platform. And now the sector is frequented by recyclers and street dwellers who review and they litter the garbage around.



According to the complainants, this situation has caused the property to be devalued due to its bad look Also citizens must go down to the avenue and are exposed to being run over, due to the narrowness generated by the containers. In addition, tourists and visitors to the city get a bad image when they see the chaos every weekend.

