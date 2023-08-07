“How about a man who has a lot of money and dies early?”… Cho Young-nam, 27 years younger, flirting with Jo Hana :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] In the tvN STORY ‘Chairman’s People’, which aired on the 7th, singer Jo Young-nam and ‘C’est Si-bong”s youngest member Kim Se-hwan appeared as guests. (Photo = tvN STORY ‘Chairman’s people’ capture) 2023.08.08. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Hyo-ryeong = Singer Jo Young-nam actively flirted with Jo Hana, a 27-year-old actress.

In the tvN STORY ‘Chairman’s People’, which aired on the 7th, singer Jo Young-nam and Kim Se-hwan, the youngest member of ‘C’est Si-bong’, appeared as guests.

On this day, Cho Young-nam and Kim Se-hwan received a hearty meal including komchi siraegi jjim-i and grilled saury and continued to admire, saying, “It’s delicious.”

Actress Kim Soo-mi was delighted with the cast members’ praise for her cooking and said, “This is a potato from Mr. Cho Young-nam’s field.” Hana Jo said, “I didn’t know that there were so many different types of food,” and she enjoyed the food. Kim Soo-mi emphasized, “I do it because I like cooking,” and Jo Young-nam also agreed, saying, “I do it because I enjoy drawing.”

Kim Su-mi boasted, “(Cho Young-nam) gave me a good picture. It’s expensive.” Then, Kim Yong-gun appealed to Cho Young-nam by saying, “I also put a hwatujang on my house and look at it.” Cho Young-nam made Kim Yong-gun laugh by saying, “I’ll give you one. Instead, talk to Hana well.”

Kim Yong-gun said, “Hana, you know?”, and Jo Hana replied “yes” and laughed. Kim Su-mi said, “(Cho) Hana is working with a rural bachelor here,” and cut off Jo Young-nam in the middle. However, Jo Young-nam said to Hana Jo, “You decide. Is it a sincere young man or a rich man who dies early?”, making her laugh. Jo Hana did not say anything, and Kim Su-mi emphasized, “That person has more money than her brother.”

Kim Yong-gun said, “It is more important to die early,” and Jo Young-nam pretended to be sullen and said, “I will go.” Kim Se-hwan grabbed Cho Young-nam, saying, “Eat and go,” and Kim Soo-mi took the side of Jo Hana, saying, “Why do you make Hana a snob?” At the same time, Kim Soo-mi said to Cho Young-nam, “I think I will live a long time. I think I will live to be over 100 years old.”

Meanwhile, Cho Young-nam was born in 1945 and is 78 years old this year.

