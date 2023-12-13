How criticism of Israel from the US and other allies appears to show the first cracks in support for Netanyahu’s war in Gaza

President Biden Warns Israel Losing International Support in Conflict with Hamas

President Joe Biden has shifted his tone regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. While initially offering unwavering support to Israel, Biden is now warning that Israel is losing international support due to its “indiscriminate bombings” on Gaza. He expressed unusually harsh language towards Israel, a major ally of the United States.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, with a surprise attack by the armed wing of Hamas against Israeli territory. The conflict has led to the loss of thousands of lives, as well as displacement and humanitarian crises.

Biden’s warnings for Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, have led to disagreements between the two countries over the direction of the war against Hamas and how it should end. While Biden has urged Netanyahu to find a long-term solution to the conflict, the Israeli government has been hesitant to comply with some of the proposals put forward by the United States.

The U.S. has also opposed calls for a ceasefire, citing concerns that it would be used by Hamas to rearm and launch further attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, public opinion around the world is shifting as civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip rise. Concerns have been raised about the devastating impact of the conflict on the Palestinian population, and the international community has expressed increasing pressure on Israel to reconsider its actions.

In an unprecedented move, traditional allies of Israel, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, made strongly worded statements, calling for a ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law. The UN General Assembly also voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new ceasefire in Gaza, with widespread support for ending the war between Israel and Hamas.

The United States‘ support has long been crucial for Israel’s military and defense capabilities. Historically, the U.S. has been Israel’s closest ally and its main supplier of weapons. However, the latest comments by President Biden, along with an evolving international stance on the conflict, suggest that support for Israel’s actions in Gaza is beginning to show cracks in the international community.

The situation in Israel and Gaza is evolving rapidly, as diplomatic efforts to end the deadly conflict continue. With strong calls from traditional allies and growing international concern, the pressure on Israel to reevaluate its approach to the conflict is mounting. Israeli leadership will be faced with crucial decisions as it navigates the shifting dynamics of international support.

