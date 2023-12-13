Home » Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the Dom. Rep. is unmanageable | AlMomento.net
World

by admin
Former Dominican Republic Vice President Margarita Cedeño has spoken out about the unmanageable cost of living for the majority of the population in the country. She expressed concerns about the impact of this on the quality of life for thousands of families and the increase in individual debt. Cedeño also criticized the current government’s administration, stating that it has been inadequate in addressing the country’s economic difficulties, which have hindered internal growth and macroeconomic stability. She highlighted the lack of public investment and the increase in national debt as key issues that need to be addressed. Additionally, Cedeño pointed out problems within the agriculture, education, and health sectors, including the negative impact of increased imports on agricultural producers. She called for government action to provide necessary support and opportunities for competitiveness in these areas.

