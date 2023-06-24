Home » How is the dignity of the teaching profession?: Vicente Cuchillas
News

How is the dignity of the teaching profession?: Vicente Cuchillas

by admin
How is the dignity of the teaching profession?: Vicente Cuchillas

“We have always been told that work “dignifies”, we have heard it at home, school and at work itself, there are two aspects such as the dedication and quality with which we carry out work and the conditions in which we carry out this work”expressed this Friday the university professor, Vicente Cuchillas when referring to the dignity of the teaching profession.

The university professor pointed out during the Platform program that the role of the teacher is to impose knowledge on the students, and that a secondary contradiction arises in this, since for the directors of that vision there is concern about whether the teacher does that job well.

“Education is a very complex process, all the educational actors of society, parents, the media and the State must be articulated”he expressed.

Finally, Cuchillas highlighted that, according to teachers’ leaders, there are more than 40,000 unemployed teachers, which has caused an army of people without work that deepens the precariousness of wages, especially in the private sector.

See also  Ukraine, the Pope: "We must always remember the cruelty that can be reached"

You may also like

Rue des Mille opens the first Milanese store

Prigozhin claims that he occupied military facilities in...

The Route of the Democratization of Public Procurement...

Nepa the best in P3, but Masia remains...

High 5ive: What you can learn on the...

Maro reveals that coffee exports have fallen

Sichuan comprehensively carried out investigation and rectification of...

Super Mario RPG is the best selling game...

A top-secret system of the United States Navy...

Congress approves more resources for Transmilenio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy