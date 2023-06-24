How is the dignity of the teaching profession?: Vicente Cuchillas

“We have always been told that work “dignifies”, we have heard it at home, school and at work itself, there are two aspects such as the dedication and quality with which we carry out work and the conditions in which we carry out this work”expressed this Friday the university professor, Vicente Cuchillas when referring to the dignity of the teaching profession.

The university professor pointed out during the Platform program that the role of the teacher is to impose knowledge on the students, and that a secondary contradiction arises in this, since for the directors of that vision there is concern about whether the teacher does that job well.

“Education is a very complex process, all the educational actors of society, parents, the media and the State must be articulated”he expressed.

Finally, Cuchillas highlighted that, according to teachers’ leaders, there are more than 40,000 unemployed teachers, which has caused an army of people without work that deepens the precariousness of wages, especially in the private sector.

