The dissemination of the technique of producing lettuce and arugula in water generated interest

A strong interest in relation to hydroponics, an innovative technique that allows cultivation without the need for soil and maximizing the use of water, was observed in a recent course at Plottier.

The town’s No. 1 Agricultural Vocational Training Center (CFPA) was the epicenter of training on horticultural crops with hydroponics, which attracted nearly 100 people eager to learn about these modern techniques and make the most of this vital resource.

The course, which combined virtual and face-to-face classes, attracted students from different parts of Neuquén, as well as producers interested in learning this methodology to optimize their production resources. The free training has been directed by the agronomist engineer Ariel Plaza, who shared his knowledge about this revolutionary method of cultivation in water.

“People are looking for production alternatives, and there are many interested in hydroponics who took advantage of this opportunity to train. The call has been very successful, with almost 100 registered”, revealed Plaza.

He explained that during the classes they discussed what hydroponics consists of, its management, the different nutrient solutions for crops and their use, focusing on the cultivation of leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, chard, parsley and arugula.

“Hydroponics is a new production system that is implemented without soil, using nutrient solutions. The best thing about this technique is its high efficiency in the use of water,” said Plaza.

In numerical terms, according to the agronomist, hydroponics makes 90% use of water, compared to traditional soil irrigation, which only reaches 40 or 45% use when irrigated through furrows. With hydroponics, water losses are minimal, limited to possible leaks in the system or evaporation from the plants.

From the Plottier Post, a survey was carried out among the students, who expressed their satisfaction with the course and expressed their intention to start with a small and family production, with a view to expanding it in the future.

Crops that can be grown using this technique include leaves, such as what was experimented with in the workshop, and later tomatoes, peppers and eggplants can be grown.

In the spring, the CFPA will offer a new hydroponics course focused on growing tomatoes.

two experiences

Three partners who worked in a service company linked to hydrocarbons and lost their jobs in the pandemic. They cleared a plot of land and prepared it but they did not know what to plant. A neighbor had a greenhouse and it occurred to them to imitate it. There was no shortage of Youtube tutorials where they discovered hydroponics.

Adeneu gave them financing to purchase the tubes for the first greenhouse. The first sale was for 1,500 arugula seedlings, which is equivalent to about 450 bundles. In a matter of 4 and 5 days they were all sold.

The organization that manufactures innovators in Neuquén also reported on the cultivation in inorganic substrate, pozzolana from the north of Neuquén. With this venture they grow vegetables with which they supply the market in times when there is no local supply with enviable health.





