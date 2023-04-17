How is the sale of vehicles in Cali?

A report from the alliance between the National Association of Industrialists, Andi, and the National Federation of Merchants, Fenalco, stated that, in Santiago de Cali, in the first months of this year, the sale of new vehicles decreased by 23.7% and 32%.

In other words, the capital of the Valley held in the first quarter of this 2023 a sale of 3,568 cars, a figure that registers a 28% drop in relation to the same period of 2022 when 4,924 were registered.

1. January: The sector sold 1,094 units in the capital of Valle del Cauca, which, compared to the 1,608 in January 2022, represented a reduction of 32%.

2. February: 1,181 cars were registered, 367 units less than in the same period of 2022 when 1,548 were registered, that is, a decrease of 23.7%.

3. March: 1,293 vehicles were registered, with a negative dynamic of -26.9%, compared to the 1,768 registered in the same month of 2022.

For its part, Valle del Cauca is one of the five departments in the country that registered a decrease in sales in these first three months of the year.

Taking into account that in 2022 the Department sold 5,558, in the first quarter of 2023 it registered 4,098 registered units with a variation of 26.3%.

Reasons for this situation:

• High interest rates.

• The price of the dollar and inflation.

• The global economic slowdown has led to high household indebtedness.

• Generalized fears in acquiring a new car.

Given:

New car prices increased by 40% for multiple reasons; the scarcity of inputs for the assembly, the effects that the tax reform has brought and the strong devaluation of the peso.

