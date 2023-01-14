The general manager of Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, Javier Lastra, shared through his social networks some results since the company came into force.

In the images it is possible to observe a significant change in the reduction of the hours of interruption of the service. From 2019 to 2022, 48 hours have been reduced, that is, 39%.

Likewise, it disclosed the average interruption frequency year/client for 2022, yielding a result of 70 times (-57%) compared to 2019. This means a decrease of 28% compared to 2021.

Finally, he announced that in 2022 Afinia’s investment was 572 billion pesos, throwing close to 1 billion pesos since 2020.