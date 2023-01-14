Home News How many hours does the ‘light’ go out per year in Cesar? This is what the statistics say
How many hours does the ‘light’ go out per year in Cesar? This is what the statistics say

The general manager of Afinia, a subsidiary of Grupo EPM, Javier Lastra, shared through his social networks some results since the company came into force.

In the images it is possible to observe a significant change in the reduction of the hours of interruption of the service. From 2019 to 2022, 48 hours have been reduced, that is, 39%.

Likewise, it disclosed the average interruption frequency year/client for 2022, yielding a result of 70 times (-57%) compared to 2019. This means a decrease of 28% compared to 2021.

Finally, he announced that in 2022 Afinia’s investment was 572 billion pesos, throwing close to 1 billion pesos since 2020.

