Home » How many people had a job in Valledupar during the month of March?
News

How many people had a job in Valledupar during the month of March?

by admin
How many people had a job in Valledupar during the month of March?

This May 1International Workers’ Daywas commemorated in the midst of labor indicators that continue to be discouraging for thousands of people in Valledupar.

Although the Cesarean capital had a slight reduction in the overall unemployment rate, it went from almost 17% in February to 16 percent in March, it remains the fourth city with a metropolitan area with fewer job opportunities in Colombia.

Lea: Valledupar and its metropolitan area had a slight reduction in unemployment in March

INFORMALITY

The labor market study prepared by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) shows that at least 178.156 personas had a job in the month of March, while the number of unemployed reached 33.963.

However, 6 out of 10 jobs that exist in the Vallenato municipality are informal, according to the statistical entity, which is reflected in a 63 %as in Santa Marta, Magdalena.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFORMALITY

In addition to the labor gap between men and women, youth unemployment is another facet of this social and economic problem in Valledupar.

Youth unemployment by cities. /PHOTO: DANE.

Among 23 cities and their metropolitan areas, the Valley of the cacique Upar registered the third highest percentage of unemployment for people aged 15 to 28 years of the last trimester: 26.9%, only after Quibdó (35.5%) and Ibagué (29.6%).

Lea: Valledupar has more unemployed young people than the rest of the cities in the Caribbean

A REFORM?

Although there are economic incentives for companies that employ a young person for the first time, as well as multiple entrepreneurship fairs, scholarships for education for the labor market, among other strategies, since before the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of job opportunities every It is becoming more evident and makes it difficult for households to have the basic necessities, adequate food and other basic needs met.

See also  Vaccine, an obligation for everyone if the 90% target is not reached

The position of the national government has been reformist, in fact, this holiday Monday, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, marched in support of the labor reform document that will be discussed in the Congress of the Republic.

“A labor reform that allows progress towards the rights of workers and workers, that we develop the National Political Constitution, that we apply the jurisprudence of our courts and that we honor the commitments that we have in the international order with the International Labor Organization, with those countries with which Colombia has acquired labor commitments”, expressed the minister.

Ramírez added that job stability should be “the center of recruitment of the country”and “We must end junk contracts, recognize nighttime surcharges, pay overtime, and of course, work for strong companies, but without precariousness.”

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

You may also like

The fortune of Carlos III exceeds that of...

Cold Cases: How 28 Retiree Cops Reopened Over...

Business Administration: a profitable career

How to treat migraine? Medicines and home remedies

ᶨμʹ ܷٽ¹_Ƶ_й

Salzburg: ÖVP negotiates with FPÖ

Former deputy calls for political unity to face...

“This government needs a mobilized people”: Petro

Sanna Marin receives Helmut Schmidt Future Prize |...

Walikale: local notables call on SAKIMA to highlight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy