How many people had a job in Valledupar during the month of March?

This May 1International Workers’ Daywas commemorated in the midst of labor indicators that continue to be discouraging for thousands of people in Valledupar.

Although the Cesarean capital had a slight reduction in the overall unemployment rate, it went from almost 17% in February to 16 percent in March, it remains the fourth city with a metropolitan area with fewer job opportunities in Colombia.

INFORMALITY

The labor market study prepared by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) shows that at least 178.156 personas had a job in the month of March, while the number of unemployed reached 33.963.

However, 6 out of 10 jobs that exist in the Vallenato municipality are informal, according to the statistical entity, which is reflected in a 63 %as in Santa Marta, Magdalena.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFORMALITY

In addition to the labor gap between men and women, youth unemployment is another facet of this social and economic problem in Valledupar.

Among 23 cities and their metropolitan areas, the Valley of the cacique Upar registered the third highest percentage of unemployment for people aged 15 to 28 years of the last trimester: 26.9%, only after Quibdó (35.5%) and Ibagué (29.6%).

A REFORM?

Although there are economic incentives for companies that employ a young person for the first time, as well as multiple entrepreneurship fairs, scholarships for education for the labor market, among other strategies, since before the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of job opportunities every It is becoming more evident and makes it difficult for households to have the basic necessities, adequate food and other basic needs met.

The position of the national government has been reformist, in fact, this holiday Monday, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, marched in support of the labor reform document that will be discussed in the Congress of the Republic.

“A labor reform that allows progress towards the rights of workers and workers, that we develop the National Political Constitution, that we apply the jurisprudence of our courts and that we honor the commitments that we have in the international order with the International Labor Organization, with those countries with which Colombia has acquired labor commitments”, expressed the minister.

Ramírez added that job stability should be “the center of recruitment of the country”and “We must end junk contracts, recognize nighttime surcharges, pay overtime, and of course, work for strong companies, but without precariousness.”

