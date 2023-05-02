Lazio Sassuolo, goal to avoid comebacks: on the pitch and in the standings

A league

Corsa Champions even more heated after the two direct clashes of the 32nd day. Inter beat Lazio and, taking advantage of the 1-1 draw between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico, secured fourth place. Atalanta is also approaching with the victory in Turin. Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe. With Juve who, after suspension of the 15-point penalty (and awaiting the new judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal) are now in third place

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS

For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in the direct clashes, (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded with a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: