“The war in Ukraine has not had a negative impact on the Russian armed forces”: the words of the head of NATO forces in Europe

Kiev declares that the war on Ukrainian soil has caused the loss of more than 188,000 Russian servicemen, while the spokesman for National Security Council from the White House, John Kirbystates that Moscain the last five months alone, has recorded the death of 20 thousand military and the injury of others 80 thousand. An estimate, he says, based on US intelligence data recently declassified. The figures released in the last few days by Kiev e Washington they seem to testify to the military hardships of Moscain the same hours in which the American administration sanctions that the Russian offensive in the Ukraine oriental is “failed”. But to describe a situation of the Russian armed forces more than favorable to the Kremlin he is the American general Christopher Cavolihead of NATO forces in Europawhich underlines how, more than a year after the start of the invasion, the army of Mosca is anything but on the brink of crisis. “The Russian Ground Forces they are bigger today than at the beginning of the conflict,” he said Cabbages on April 27 before the Armed Services Commission of the Chamber of Deputies United States. The Russiatherefore, still has plenty of firepower in its arsenal. Cabbageswhile not providing further details, stated that “the Russian ground forces have been in some way reduced from this conflict, but they are older Today than they were at the beginning of the war”, adding that “the Air Force it lost very little, 80 aircraft. They have a thousand more fighters e fighter-bomberswhile the Marina he only lost one ship.” Basically, for the general Nato“a large part of the Russian army was not affected by a impact negative” since the invasion began in February 2022. “I Russians they are more active than we have seen them in years. Their patrols in the Atlantic they are at a un upper level compared to what we have seen in recent years,” assured the general. “And this – he concluded – despite all the efforts they are undertaking in Ukraine“.

The Commander-in-Chief of NATO, General Cavoli, admit to the House that????????was winning the war& explained that the”degradation of the Russian armed forces”was very grossly distorted by the media. “Most of the Russian military did not suffer from this conflict,”????????general said. pic.twitter.com/MKKSDbp12Q — M. Ghan (@GhandGan) May 2, 2023

On the enhancement of Russian Armed Forcesthe Minister of Sergei Shoigu’s defensein a video conference with military commanders, said the amount of weapons acquired has increased by 170% from a year ago and those of the most popular types “have increased sevenfold”. “This year – he stressed Shoigu cited by the agency Tass – the armed forces have received sufficient ammunition to inflict a actual damage to the enemy. In general the defense industry is able to meet the needs of the Army and Navy. However, there is a need to promptly identify areas where there is a risk that defense companies may fail to honor their commitments, and in this case corrective measures must be taken quickly”.

The Russian Arsenal – According to recent estimates of the Federation of American Scientists, Mosca it holds the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, with 5,977 warheads. While the United States they would have 5,428. Consequentially, Usa e Russia they would hold about 90% of the world‘s total of these devastating ordnance. But of the nearly six thousand Russian nuclear warheads, 1,500 are withdrawn and ready to be dismantled (there would be 1,720 American ones withdrawn from arsenals). And some remaining 4,500 – reported a year ago the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists – approximately 1,500 would be those actually deployed on long-range strategic systems, while the remaining 3,000 would be “reserve”. There Russia would have 812 deployed on surface-to-air ballistic missiles, 576 on land-based ballistic missiles submarines and 200 at heavy bomber bases.