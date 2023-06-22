Home » Lake Constance – Three-year ban on fishing for whitefish
Lake Constance – Three-year ban on fishing for whitefish

In Lake Constance no more whitefish may be caught for three years.

22.06.2023

Lake Constance fishermen are no longer allowed to catch whitefish for years. (Felix Kästle/dpa)

This was decided by the International Plenipotentiary Conference for Lake Constance Fisheries. The conference announced that the stock of the popular edible fish is worrying. Last year, fishermen only caught eleven percent of the amounts that have been usual in the past ten years. Reasons for the decline in the whitefish population are the spread of invasive species such as stickleback and quagga mussels in Lake Constance and the consequences of climate change.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 22, 2023.

