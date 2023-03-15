Home News How much are the tickets for the Måneskin concert in Bogotá?
How much are the tickets for the Måneskin concert in Bogotá?

They started on the streets of Rome, they dared to be part of Italy’s ‘X Factor’, they smashed it at Eurovision and now they are the hottest rock phenomenon of the 21st century: millions of views, a first Grammy Award nomination, collaborations with Tom Morello and Iggy Pop and an album produced by hitmaker Max Martin. Måneskin will fulfill the dream of thousands and will perform for the first time in Colombia on October 24 at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá.

Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio symbolically married each other at the Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome to pledge eternal loyalty. Iggy himself shared his opinion of the band with NME: “It’s a very strong band. Damiano David is an incredible singer and the bassist Victoria de Angelis works very well in his position. She doesn’t exaggerate, but on stage and in videos of her she really gets her message across. Guitarist Thomas Raggi is smooth and powerful, akin to Joe Perry. Drummer Ethan Torchio is very smart, he plays rock, but I have a feeling he understands that there’s a broader group of people who have listened to dance music, techno and synthetic music, so he also plays some very simple four-four rhythms. ”, recounted one of the godfathers of punk.

In Europe they broke it with their proposal of pop rock with glamourous, gothic and punk winks with their first album ‘The Dance of Life’ of 2018. Then the world would be his roof, achieving awards in the MTV Europe Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awardsalso a Grammy nomination as Best New Artist 2023. On October 24, the Movistar Arena in Bogotá will receive Måneskin for the first time in Colombia.

How much are the tickets?

The value of the tickets for the concert in Bogotá oscillate between $ 269.000 COP until $ 549.000 COP. They can be obtained through the exclusive pre-sale and with a special price for customers of the Banks Guarantee (Bogota, West, Popular, Av Villas) from March 21 through Tuboleta.com.

