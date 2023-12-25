How much will the amount be and when does it come into effect?

Millions of minimum wage workers in the United States are set to receive a raise in 2024, with 22 out of 50 states increasing the official minimum wage within their jurisdictions.

Starting January 1, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York will have a minimum wage of $15.00 per hour, with cities such as New York, Westchester, and Long Island setting the new minimum wage at $16.00 per hour. Additionally, the city of Tukwila, a suburb of Seattle, will see its minimum wage rise to $20.29 per hour, making it the place with the highest minimum wage in the country.

Washington state will have the highest state minimum wage in the country at $16.80 per hour, while Hawaii will see the largest increase in the country, with the minimum wage rising from $14.00 to $16.00 per hour.

In certain states, the wage increase will be linked to the type of industry. In California, fast food restaurant workers will receive a minimum of $20.00 per hour starting in April, and health sector employees will receive between $18.00 and $23.00 per hour depending on their functions. In New York City, workers who deliver food based on digital platforms such as Uber Eats and Grubhub will receive $17.96 per hour.

Some states will also adjust their minimum wage depending on the level of inflation.

The new minimum wages at the state level in the US for 2024 are as follows:

– Alaska: $11.73

– Arizona: $14.35

– California: $16 (proposed)

– Colorado: $14.42 (proposed)

– Connecticut: $15.69

– Delaware: $13.25

– Florida: $13 (starting in September)

– Hawaii: $14

– Illinois: $14

– Maine: $14.15

– Maryland: $15 for large companies, $12.80 for small companies

– Michigan: $10.33

– Minnesota: $10.85 for large businesses, $8.85 for the rest

– Missouri: $12.30

– Montana: $10.30

– Nebraska: $12

– Nevada: $12 (starting from July 1)

– New Jersey: $15.13

– New York: $15 (except for New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, where it will be $16)

– Ohio: $10.45

– Oregon: $14.20

– Rhode Island: $14

– South Dakota: $11.20

– Vermont: $13.67

– Washington: $16.28

– District of Columbia: $17 (will adjust for inflation on July 1)

The increase in the minimum wage is expected to provide much-needed relief to minimum wage workers across the country and improve their standard of living.

