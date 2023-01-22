Recently a new record was reached. It was the category of ‘World’s oldest living dog’ who gave him Guinness World Records a Spikea 23-year-old Chihuahua mix who lives in Ohio, United States.

The pet was born in November 1999, according to a verified certificate from Camden, United States showing that it had “at least 23 years and 7 days old.”

In addition, its owner, Rita Kimball, mentioned to media such as CNN that Spike had been with her for nearly 14 years after finding it abandoned in a store parking lot in 2009. and that he was in terrible condition, so she decided to take him with her and help him:

“He was shaved on the back, had blood stains around his neck from a chain or rope and he looked pretty tough.”said Kimball, recalling that one of the workers at the store where the parking lot was located had mentioned that the dog had been hanging around the parking lot for three days, at which time this American decided to take it to her farm to treat it.

“Spike jumped up and sat on the seat, like he knew where we were going. He was meant to be,” Kimball said.

The name of the oldest dog in the world was inspired by ‘Tom and Jerry’, famous cartoons.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, who weighs only 5.85 kilograms, had gone through difficult times before having a home because he had “survived several attacks” from other animals.