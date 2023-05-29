How sad! A housekeeper’s motorcycle caught fire in Valledupar

Moments of impotence, anger and pain lived the home Ángel David Campo on the afternoon of this Monday, May 29, after his motorcycle caught fire, apparently, in his home located in the Garupal neighborhood of Valledupar.

In the images that circulate on social networks, the desperate young man is seen with his hands on his head and asking his neighbors for help while watching his vehicle catch fire without being able to do anything.

A young man dedicated to home work, his motorcycle caught fire in the Garupal neighborhood of Valledupar. How sad! 😥😓 pic.twitter.com/6eSM3s5y7Y – Events Valledupar Official (@ EventsValledu1) May 29, 2023

The event aroused the solidarity of users of the social network from different parts of the country, who through Twitter organized a donation to help the young man financially.

Influencers from the region such as Primo e’ Costa and El Maikel have contacted Ángel David Campo to offer their help, as have several Internet users.