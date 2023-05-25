How the government uses the media to hide its incompetence

The worse the politics, the more important it is to cultivate your image. The government spends millions a year buying journalists to do jubilee reporting. But that’s not the end of the road.

Because the non-competent but far-reaching decisions made by the traffic lights on the left keep more and more citizens at a distance, the institutionalized incompetence has to be concealed by image cultivation that costs millions. At the request of the AfD, the full extent of Scholz and Co.’s efforts to turn the demolition of Germany into far-sighted, public welfare-oriented action with the help of the media is now becoming apparent.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach undisputedly claimed the top position on the list of the biggest money wasters. His ministry spent a staggering 110 million euros in tax money on the pandemic and associated vaccination propaganda – and that was still in 2022, when the virus theater was pretty much done politically.

Lauterbach’s colleague in the minister, Robert Habeck, spent a whopping 35 million euros on his green energy change campaign, so that citizens could better cope with the gas and oil cost shock caused primarily by the ideological climate policy. And they also don’t realize that Habeck’s skilfully launched heating hammer then actually means the destruction of the middle class through the expropriation of residential property and private assets.

What is new is that the government’s payroll for maintaining its public image not only includes journalists, but also dozens of influencers who are supposed to spread government advertising via Tiktok, Instagram and Co. – to attract young customers in particular for a promising career as a facade dauber and street gluer . See also China, the German DMSA asks for bankruptcy for Evergrande after the non-payment of the bonds expired at the end of September

Creeping sell-off of key industries, a rapidly accelerating loss of prosperity due to climate-ideological requirements, inflationary migrant crime and threats to internal security, a mass-stupid education policy, inflation and an unprecedented loss of purchasing power, an imploding housing market – the crises in Germany are conglomerating into a dangerous mixture , which more and more often end in angry civil protests and even mass revolts.

But instead of taking countermeasures with a prudent, proportionate policy geared above all to Germany’s interests, the traffic light politicians are dedicating their time and creative skills primarily to … cultivating their image. As long as ARD and ZDF and state-related print media such as FAZ, Spiegel and Co. prolong the deep sleep of the CO2 good citizens with jubilant reporting, everything is in shambles for the top politicians and federal ministers.

The slight loss of comfort caused by booing concerts and robust abuse from the hand-picked audience is still tolerable at the few events where professional politicians can still be seen personally at the citizens, as Robert Habeck recently experienced in Kiel or Claudia Roth, who played the role of Minister of State for Culture the Jewrovision Song Contest.

Or you do the same as Olaf Scholz and dodge uncomfortable, because unforeseen questions by having a meeting with green and red local politicians, who pose as interested men and women from the people, camouflaged by the media as a public question hour.