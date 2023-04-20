How the train strike will affect traffic in Hamburg on Friday > – News

As of: 04/20/2023 9:28 p.m If you are traveling in Hamburg on Friday, you have to be prepared for difficult traffic conditions. In addition to a warning strike at the airport, there are also work stoppages at the railways: the railway and transport union (EVG) is calling for a warning strike in long-distance and regional transport from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. nationwide. The Hamburg S-Bahn is also affected.

“We are assuming massive restrictions,” said an S-Bahn spokesman on Wednesday. The S-Bahn warned on Twitter that restrictions would still be expected on Friday afternoon.

Hochbahn: Subways and buses run as usual

The subways and buses of the Hochbahn, on the other hand, will run as usual, said a spokeswoman for the transport company. The railway company AKN expects little impact. “We plan to comply with the regular timetable,” it said in a statement.

Rail traffic should start again from Friday afternoon

Deutsche Bahn wants to completely stop long-distance traffic in the morning. From 1 p.m. it should start up again gradually. “Nevertheless, nationwide effects of the strike on ICE and IC trains can be expected until the early evening hours on Friday,” said the railway. “Everyone who can reschedule should do so,” said Group HR Director Martin Seiler. Travelers should also refrain from using the metronome in the morning and then expect restrictions until the evening. “We are not on strike and would drive, our train drivers are sitting in their seats, but we still probably have to stop in time,” it said.

Fans travel to the city derby

The police are assuming that the warning strike in the morning will have no effect on the arrival of fans at the soccer city derby between Hamburger SV and FC St. Pauli in the Volksparkstadion. An S-Bahn spokesman is also confident: “The derby on Friday evening is of course a high priority for the S-Bahn. We are confident that we can bring the fans to the stadium and home as planned, and the special trains should also run.” Many HSV fans will meet at Stellingen S-Bahn station from 3 p.m. Most of the FC St. Pauli supporters come together on the Jungfernstieg and then drive to Othmarschen.

Full highways expected – and A1 will be closed

Anyone who uses the car on Friday and at the weekend could also have problems: Because of the end of the holiday season in Schleswig-Holstein, the motorways are likely to be fuller than usual. In addition, the busy A1 motorway in the Norderelbe triangle in the direction of Lübeck/Berlin is to be completely closed from Friday evening until Monday morning.

Hamburg takes part in the “Blitzermarathon”.

Drivers should also drive with particular care: Despite the warning strike on the railways, the police are taking part in the nationwide “Blitzermarathon” until 9 p.m. In addition to stationary, mobile speed measuring devices and hand-held lasers are to be used to check speed throughout the city.

Warning strike at the airport continues

The warning strike at Hamburg Airport will last until Friday evening. All departures for Thursday and Friday were canceled, as were around a third of all arrivals. The trade union ver.di had called on security check workers to stop working for 48 hours. A total of almost 80,000 passengers were affected on both days, said an airport spokeswoman.

Ver.di: Strikes happen at the same time

With the warning strike in rail transport, the EVG union wants to increase the pressure on employers in the ongoing wage dispute. Ver.di technical secretary Lars Stubbe emphasized that the strikes at the airport and in rail traffic had not been coordinated and “coincidentally” took place at the same time on Friday. However, both unions are concerned with “compensating for inflation and price gouging”.

