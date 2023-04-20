The high-quality development of agriculture has achieved remarkable results, and the contribution rate of agricultural scientific and technological progress has reached 62.4% – Chinadaily.com.cn

CCTV news:The “China Agricultural Outlook Report (2023-2032)” was released on the morning of April 20. The 2023 “Outlook Report” summarizes and reviews the market situation of 18 major agricultural products in 2022.

The “Report” recalls that in 2022, my country’s agricultural and rural reform and development have achieved remarkable results, overcoming unfavorable factors such as the epidemic situation and violent fluctuations in international food prices, stabilizing the basic market, and providing basic support for the overall economic and social stability. The annual grain sown area was 1.775 billion mu, and the national total grain output reached 687 million tons, an increase of 0.5% over the previous year, and remained above 650 million tons for eight consecutive years.

Xu Shiwei, secretary-general of the Market Early Warning Expert Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs:In 2023, our country’s grain production will still maintain a state of steady increase, and the total production is expected to reach 694 million tons.

Xu Shiwei analyzed that the steady development and continuous enhancement of China‘s agriculture has benefited from the country’s continuous introduction of a series of policies to promote grain production, the continuous strengthening of the foundation support of modern agriculture, and remarkable results in the high-quality development of agriculture.

In 2022, the contribution rate of national agricultural science and technology progress will reach 62.4%, the level of agricultural mechanization will increase steadily, and the comprehensive mechanization rate of crop cultivation and harvest will reach 73%. The revitalization of the seed industry has been further promoted, and the seed supply guarantee rate has increased to 75%. The support of science and technology and equipment is more powerful, which further improves the comprehensive agricultural production capacity and lays a solid foundation for the implementation of a new round of “100 billion catties of grain” production capacity improvement action in 2023.

