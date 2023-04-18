How to adjust the holidays for May 1st this year and which days to make up classes and make up classes? 2023 May 1st holiday schedule for adjustments and holidays

I have to go to work this Sunday (April 23), many netizens asked why? It is because this year’s May 15-day long holiday has to be adjusted to make up shifts. So how to adjust the holiday this year on May Day? Which days do I need to make up classes? The following editor will introduce to you the schedule for the 2023 May Day holiday.

2023 May 1st this year, how to adjust the holidays and which days to make up classes?

According to the spirit of the notice from the General Office of the State Council, this year’s May Day holiday arrangement is from April 29th to May 3rd, a total of 5 days. In addition, April 23rd (Sunday) and May 6th (Saturday) need to make up Make up classes.

2023 Labor Day holiday schedule

2023 Labor Day holiday schedule

May day

High speed is free

According to the document “Implementation Plan for Exemption of Small Passenger Car Tolls on Major Holidays” issued by the Ministry of Transport, for the four important holidays of Spring Festival, Ching Ming Festival, Labor Day, and National Day, the implementation of expressways for small passenger cars with less than 7 seats (including 7 seats) Free pass policy.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin