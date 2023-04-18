Runner dead, mayors against suspension of Jj4 killing

Tgcom24 After the killing of a runner by the jj4 bear, the mayors of Valle di Sole, Valle di Non and the Paganella plateau are considering asking the TAR of Trento to revoke the decree suspending the culling order ‘animal. The administrators would present themselves as subjects with a counter interest to the appeal presented by Lav and Lac. The municipal administration of Cles has made its legal office available to the Municipalities interested in appearing in court.

According to the newspaper

L’Adige some mayors of Trentino have also threatened to resign if a solution to the problem of coexistence with large carnivores is not found. Today, the lawyers of the Province of Trento should file the requested documentation and the request for revocation of the decree with the Tar.

New appeals against the abatement are coming In the next few hours, the animal rights associations Enpa, Leidaa and Oipa will file an administrative appeal with the Trento TAR against the orders of the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, issued on 8 and 13 April for the culling of the bear Jj4. “Any situations of conflict with bears, as well as with any other wild animal, should be tackled with the prevention tools prescribed by the regulations”, affirm the associations, arguing that the Province of Trento has “done little or nothing to avoid possible encounters fortuitous with the animal and to inform the residents about the real situation of the places”.

