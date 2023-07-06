How to avoid account hijacking on WhatsApp

In today’s digital age, where communication has become increasingly virtual, instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp They play a vital role in our lives.

However, along with the benefits of constant connectivity, there are also associated risks, such as account hijacking.

Hijacking a WhatsApp account can have serious consequences, as attackers can access personal information, spread unwanted content, or even use the account to carry out scams.

There are different measures you can take to prevent the hijacking of your WhatsApp account and protect your privacy.

1. Keep your app up to date

WhatsApp regularly releases updates that contain security improvements.

Keeping your application up to date helps ensure that you are using the latest version, which often has fixes for known vulnerabilities.

2. Use two-step authentication

Two-step authentication is an additional security feature offered by WhatsApp.

By enabling it, you will be prompted for a six-digit passcode each time you register your phone number on WhatsApp.

This makes it harder for attackers to impersonate you and prevent them from taking control of your account.

3. Do not share your verification code

WhatsApp sends you a verification code via SMS when you try to set up the app on a new device.

Never share this code with anyone, as it could allow someone else to access your account.

Also, if you receive an unexpected message with a verification code without requesting it, do not enter it and contact WhatsApp support immediately.

4. Enable two-step verification

In addition to two-step authentication, WhatsApp also offers a two-step verification option.

This feature allows you to set a six-digit PIN that will be required periodically to verify your identity in the app.

Activate this feature in WhatsApp settings and make sure to choose a PIN that is difficult to guess.

5. Beware of suspicious links and attachments

Cyber ​​criminals often use malicious links or infected attachments to access WhatsApp accounts.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading files from untrustworthy sources.

If you receive a suspicious message from a contact, check with the person before interacting with the content.

6. Protect your phone and SIM card

Keep your mobile device protected with a secure passcode or by using biometric unlock features like facial recognition or fingerprint.

Also, make sure your SIM card is protected by a PIN.

These measures make it more difficult for attackers to physically access your phone and make changes to your account.

7. Set the WhatsApp screen lock option

WhatsApp offers an option to lock the app screen with an additional code or fingerprint.

This provides an extra layer of security, because even if someone has access to your unlocked phone, they won’t be able to access your conversations on WhatsApp without the passcode or fingerprint set up.

8. Do not share your personal information in public groups

Avoid sharing personal information, such as your phone number, address, or financial details, in public WhatsApp groups.

Fraudsters can collect this information and use it for malicious purposes. Always check the privacy of groups before joining and be cautious with the information you share in them.

By being aware and proactive, you can keep your WhatsApp account safe and enjoy a smooth messaging experience.

Also read: Does WhatsApp spy on us at night?

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

