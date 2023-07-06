Medicine, Nursing, and Veterinary Retain Top Spots as Most Difficult Degrees at University of Cordoba

Medicine, Nursing, and Veterinary once again top the list of the most difficult degrees at the University of Cordoba for the 2023-2024 academic year. The university recently released its cut-off marks, which show that science majors are generally more demanding for new students. However, some notable drops in required grades compared to the previous year can also be seen.

In particular, the cut-off mark for Medicine dropped from 13.45 to 13.32, even though the number of new admission places increased by 10 to reach 140. Nursing saw a drop from 12.82 to 12.72, and Veterinary fell from 12.67 to 12.48. The degree in Physiotherapy at the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing requires a grade of 12.38, making it the fourth most difficult degree. Other science majors such as Biochemistry, Biotechnology, and Physics also have high grade requirements.

On the other hand, degrees in humanities, such as History, Art History, and Hispanic Philology, have lower grade requirements, with some as low as 5. Additionally, there were some significant increases in the cut-off scores for certain degrees such as Civil Engineering, Business Administration and Management, and Forest Engineering.

The University of Cordoba has also announced that it will increase the number of places available for studying Medicine by 7.5%. However, despite the increased availability, some popular degrees such as Medicine, Nursing, Veterinary Medicine, Civil Engineering, and Business Administration and Management have already reached their quota.

The Vice Chancellor for Students and Culture, Israel Munoz, commented on the high demand for careers in the health field, as well as engineering and certain sciences. He also noted that there are some degrees that may have vacant places, such as Cultural Management and English Studies.

Students can access these degrees through selectivity tests or by completing a higher cycle. The Vice Chancellor expressed a positive assessment of the results and emphasized the stable demand from students who want to study at the University of Cordoba. The final allocation of students to their places is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

In conclusion, the University of Cordoba has seen some changes in its cut-off marks for various degrees, with medicine, nursing, and veterinary degrees remaining the most difficult. The university has also increased the number of places available for certain degrees, but some popular ones have already filled their quota.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

