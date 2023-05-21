How to do health marketing? Guide to medical practice

Medical or dental marketing? Is it possible that a health professional requires marketing strategies to fill their patient schedule and have more profitability in their work? The answer is yes. The exercise of a doctor, in any specialty, although it has a high altruistic weight, also requires, like every profession, profitability, but none of this is taught during training at the university, and doctors, psychologists, dentists and other specialists They don’t know how to do health marketing, which is why a crisis like Covid-19 was capable of ending hundreds of private practices around the world.

It was precisely from this situation that Dr. Jan Frank Lio Carrillo, a doctor graduated from the San Martin de Barranquilla University Foundation and a specialist in Health Marketing, decided to guide his colleagues, many of whom have been affected by the pandemic, on how to Advance strategies to make your consultations or clinics profitable and overcome any crisis in the sector.

The book

All the knowledge of Dr. Jan Lio was captured in the book “What matters: Health marketing to get more patients”available on Amazon, which seeks to help health professionals focus on what matters so they can keep their patient schedule full. “This book seeks to guide health professionals in adopting strategic thinking so that the marketing they do, or that others do for them, gives results. When I talk about results, I mean what matters to us, as health professionals with a practice, clinic or private practice: having patients”the author refers.

sections

The book consists of nine sections in which the expert places the patient as the core of the offer and of the messages to be communicated; teaches a method, alternative to the web and other channels, that helps turn strangers into patients; teaches about the types of traffic that a health professional needs to put their scheduling system to work, have more patients and scale their practice.

“Currently there is much more competition and more doctors, dentists, etc., with private practices or their own clinics. Health is not handled like before, when doctors generally went to work in a hospital or in the public system. However, there are still many professionals who are reluctant to accept that the system has changed and that, apart from being an excellent professional, there are other strategies that must be applied to be profitable”, assured the author.

Today there is the game of attention and that is won only by doing marketing so that strangers pay attention, have interests and decide to schedule themselves in one office or clinic and not in another. The central objective of the book is to impart knowledge about what matters in marketing, because from there it will be possible to increase the number of patients, appointments and income.

“We need to know how we are going to do what concerns us and matters to us in order to make that consultation or that clinic profitable. This book It is the code that every doctor needs to have in marketing issues to apply the strategies that matter and the best practices in this regard, because in the long run, the consultation and the clinic are a health business and we need income”, he highlights.

The author is aware that medicine is based on evidence, which is why he began to conceive this book based on two important variables: the accumulation of knowledge, in this case about health marketing, and sufficient evidence to support the method delivered. In this play.