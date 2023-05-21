Home » Lacio on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League Sports
Lazio players defeated Udinese 0:1 and will almost certainly play in the Champions League next season.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The Lazio team, within the 36th round of Serie A, defeated the Udinese team with a score of 0:1. A goal worth three points was scored by Ćiro Imobile in the 61st minute from the penalty spot.

In the 85th minute, Ilija Nestorovski scored a goal to equalize, but the main referee canceled this goal due to offside.

With this victory, the team from Rome overtook Inter in the standings, which was defeated by the Napoli team today. Lazio is currently in third place with two points more than the Nerazzurri and four more than the Milan team.

In the last two rounds, Lazio will compete against Cremonese, who said goodbye to Serie A today, and the Empoli team.

