Spalletti after Napoli-Inter: ‘The future is all decided, but let’s wait to say’

The Napoli coach spoke like this after the 3-1 win against Inter: "When you win with this quality it's always a great satisfaction. My future? All decided: we agreed with the president to wait a bit to say, but it's all clear and definite". Then on the singles he added: "Osimhen can go out if he's not at his best, Gaetano will become very strong"

A victory of quality and heart. The Napoli he takes back the three points in front of the Maradona crowd and lines up the 27th victory of his championship and 101 goals in the season. Spalletti appeared very satisfied at the end of the meeting with Inter: “Tonight it was above all the quality of the game that distinguished us, because then it became challenging for the players: either because they had a Champions League finalist in front of them, a deserved finalist, or because they wanted to demonstrate that the championship feat was not the result of a period but of the quality demonstrated throughout the pitch – said the coach -. Then Inter was the only team we hadn’t beaten yet, it was important for the numbers as the best attack and best defense.”

"Everything is clear and defined with the president" He expressed himself as follows about his future: "I'm not waiting for anything, everything is clear and defined: there is only one thing to say – were his words -. We agreed with De Laurentiis to wait a bit, but everything is clear. There was no negotiation, since that dinner we came out with everything in place. Napoli must do important things and if you are not in a position to give everything it deserves, it is right to reason and come to a conclusion. It's a reasoned thing, it didn't rain on us."





"I longed for this affection" "The team does not need anything or anyone, because it's a team that knows how to play football – he added -. It was built well by the president and Giuntoli, they made correct and targeted placements of young boys who became a single body and this made the difference. There's heart, willingness to sacrifice, that self-esteem that always makes the difference behind these guys. It gets easy with players of this stature. Then a captain that a coach would never want to lose is Di Lorenzo." And on the moment Spalletti is experiencing, he explained: "Being in my position now everything is easy, because people fill you with love from all sides. It overwhelms you with affection, caresses, hugs and all of this is beautiful. I aspired to this and now I have lived it directly, for me it is the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me".





"Gaetano is very strong, you will see what career he will have. Osimhen…" The coach of the Italian champions also focused on some singles such as Osimhen, who came off the pitch annoyed: "The needs are for him to be the centre-forward he's always been, for him to run behind his opponents and create transfer opportunities for the team – he replied -. He can get angry, but it's not always the coach's fault who changes. The strikers have the goal that makes the difference for their baggage, but then there are the goalkeepers who don't want to take them. Being the best defense highlights Rrahmani and Kim in addition to the goals we made. If one is below his means for once – he was also influenced during the week, went to Rome for his driving license – you can go out 25 minutes from the end. Then there are also the others who pulled the cart. When he wasn't in the Champions League and Simeone scored goals and fought everyone, do we want to forget him? Gaetano is also very strong, you will see what career he will have. He convinces us that without one you can't play, but that's not the case. Possession of the ball counts, because if you make them slam left and right wasting energy, it's bound to cause a foul like happened today. That's the consequence of rolling the ball and having fun. Football is easy but also difficult and if you sometimes manage to find the solution with a slightly more difficult kick, you can see the difference between good ball handling and an offensive kick instead of a waiting one. It's easier to play a waiting game, you sit there at the edge of the area, you have to stand still and make a screen. When, on the other hand, you have 50 meters of field behind you, you have to see when to run away, come forward, when you stay one-on-one. Rrahmani and Kim in the way they interpret football don't need the help of others. Then there will be players who will take advantage of these situations and we will lose, but when you develop games like today it's a satisfaction."





