How to get the American visa

The dream of traveling to the United States to walk, study or work must be done right from the beginning, find out how to request the document here.

Step 1: Complete the DS-160 form

Important: request or have a valid Colombian passport. Using a computer with a printer, complete and submit Form DS-160, going to then print and bring the confirmation page containing a barcode to the interview. Each applicant must complete the DS-160 form. It takes about 90 minutes, after you submit your application you can move on to the next steps like scheduling your interview.

Step 2: Register online

You can make the payment using a Visa or MasterCard credit card, or you can download and print the payment receipt and make it at the physical payment institution indicated by the website. Each applicant must have their own payment receipt. You will receive a voucher with an identification number for each visa application fee you have paid and it will cost around $852,000.

Required documents

For all categories of Nonimmigrant Visas you must bring:

Visa Application Form DS-160. This form must be completed online. Please bring the confirmation sheet with the barcode to the day of your interview at the US Embassy. One photo (color, 5×5 cm, front view)

Recent (taken within the last 6 months) reflecting your current appearance

White background

fully uncovered ears

Barehead (unless covered for religious reasons)

Alterations, touch-ups, or overlays are not allowed.

The following documents are highly recommended to ensure a smooth process on the day of your interview:

Identity document For visa applicants under 14 years of age, a copy of the Birth Certificate page.

Certain visa categories, such as student visas, require additional documentation.

Interview

It will be with a consular officer and the information provided in writing on Form DS-160 are critical elements in the visa process. Due to the high number of visa applicants on a daily basis, interviews are generally short.

It is essential that the visa applicant clearly and coherently describe their travel plans and provide precise answers both when completing the form and when answering the questions at the time of the interview.

Inconsistent, inaccurate, or untruthful responses make it more difficult for the consular officer to determine that the proposed travel is temporary or that the visa applicant qualifies for a visa.

Photo: Internet socket

Security

Third parties are not allowed to enter the visa interviews. This rule applies to any citizen. Entry to the visa applicant is only allowed when he is a minor.

They can be accompanied by one of their parents or whoever has legal custody. In certain cases, the embassy will allow people with disabilities or other special needs to be accompanied at the time of the interview.

You will need to go through a security check before entering the embassy. Certain items are not allowed in the venue’s waiting area.

Interview Procedures

On the day of the interview, you will go through 4 different points:

Security Check Application Process (where your Visa Application and required documents will be reviewed) Fingerprints Interview with the Consular Officer

weather

You must anticipate and arrive at the American embassy for approximately 1 hour, therefore we advise you to wear warm clothes and bring an umbrella in prevention. They will try to expedite the interviews for the elderly, people with babies, people with disabilities and/or with other types of special needs. If you have a disability or special need that is not apparent, please mention it to one of the consulate employees when you enter the embassy.

If your visa application is approved

You will receive an email with additional information in the next week with information to track the shipment of your passport (with visa). Your passport will be sent to the shipping office you selected at the time you made your appointment.

Please present your identity document and the guide number in order to claim your passport. In case of an emergency or other compelling reason that requires you to travel immediately to the United States, you can ask the consular officer, at the time of the interview, to expedite the process of delivering your passport.

Cases that qualify to apply for a visa without an interview:

Any applicant who is renewing a type B1/B2 visa, with an expiration date of less than 4 years. All applicants over 79 years of age. Any child under 14 years of age, as long as one of the parents has a valid B1/B2 type visa, United States passport or authorization that is approved.

If your visa was refused, your passport will be returned to you at the time of your interview with a letter explaining the reason for the rejection.