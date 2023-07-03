How to identify adulterated liquor

The Fiscal and Customs Police reported that it has seized this year 38,661 bottles of contraband or adulterated liquor, one every six minutes, on average. Taking into account the medical consequences that its ingestion implies, it enabled line 159 for the community to provide information about this scourge that puts the health of Colombians at risk. In the same sense, road controls were increased.

In terms of adulterated liquor, the largest finds have materialized in Cali, Medellín, Cartagena, Bucaramanga, Barranquilla and Ipiales. According to the study of the Illegal Alcoholic Beverages Market in Colombia, by Euromonitor (a global independent strategic market researcher), it is estimated that out of every 100 bottles of liquor in the Colombian market, 24 are illegal and particularly 12 correspond to adulterated liquor.

«A citizen who takes these simple recommendations into account can determine with high levels of certainty in just 2 minutes whether the liquor he intends to buy is adulterated, and in this way significantly reduce the possibility of suffering physiological effects due to the intake of this type of liquor. substances,” said Colonel Giovanni Puentes Aguilar, director of the Fiscal and Customs Police.

recommendations

-Verify that the cover does not present any type of alteration, dents, detachments or absence of security rings or seals.

-Inspect labels and back labels, which are adhered to the bottle, these are not easy to remove and when this is attempted, they leave a trace or vestige of glue.

-Check that there are no particles suspended in the liquid.

-With your cell phone, verify that the product identification information, evidenced through the QR code that each bottle brings, corresponds to the data printed on the labels.

-Any suspicion or anomaly detected can be reported to the authorities through the Anti-Smuggling Hotline 159.

He must know

-According to the National Institute of Health, this year 4 citizens of legal age have died from adulterated liquor consumption.

-However, at the end of 2022 there was an outbreak of poisoning due to liquor adulterated with methanol that lasted until February 2023. On that occasion, 68 people were reported affected, of whom 52 died.

-Medical experience has shown that the intake of this type of liquor can cause faster drunkenness, cause nausea, vomiting, headache, gastric irritation, blindness and in the worst case, death.

-It is well known that parties are celebrated this weekend in various regions of the country and the criminals who adulterate the liquor also know it.

