For Cerac, the persistence of the trend of the departure of Colombians in January 2023, when the number of emigrants grew 2.3 times with respect to the same month of the previous year, indicates that it could increase significantly. Thus, Colombians from the upper and middle classes would concentrate most of the people who have made the decision to leave the country, one of the reasons being the high depreciation of the Colombian peso.

Types of visas, planned migration and study alternatives are part of the advice to be taken into account by professionals in the opportunity to migrate and making it a reality is possible thanks to the innate right of mobility in any citizen. Thus, the United States is emerging as one of the most solid migration destinations thanks to the opportunities.

Edgar Polished, Director of Latam in USA Colombia explains how to live, work and migrate legally in the United States for international entrepreneurs, since they now have a viable immigration route to go to the United States to start their own businesses.

For Pulido, doing business, investing and legally establishing himself in the American Union is a task that requires planning and explains the different opportunities legally and with good legal advice.

The International Entrepreneur Rule, restored in the Joe Biden government, will serve as a kind of “visa para startups“, available immediately to start-ups around the world and those already in the United States. It represents an exciting moment in the history of immigration in the United States, as it is the closest it has come to to have a visa specifically for foreign entrepreneurs, with investor funds and eager to create companies and create jobs in the United States.

In order to migrate and do it safely, there is the E-2 Investor Visa, which is one of the most interesting to Colombians, because Colombia has a previously signed treaty with the United States and it is made with a substantial investment, the person has a visa with duration of five years, and can be extended indefinitely.