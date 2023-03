Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was critical of his team’s attitude following Tuesday night’s 125-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Nuggets have lost four consecutive games but maintain a four-W lead in the Western Conference: «Right now we are only in chill mode, and you can’t be in chill mode with 13 games to play in the season. We have to try to find a way to regain our trust.”