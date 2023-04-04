Holy Week has arrived and many parishioners, as part of the tradition, prepare homemade sweets of different flavors. One of the most desired is the dulce de leche cutHowever, there are those who still have doubts about its preparation.

The first thing that must be taken into account when preparing this traditional sweet is that it must be use a tall potto prevent the milk from spilling at the time of cooking.

According to Charlie Pessellini, a prominent gastronomic influencer in Valledupar, to prepare this delicious dessert, 1 liter of milk must be boiled over medium heat, add lemon zest and juice and let them unite.

Afterwards, the temperature must be increased and the preparation must be stirred so that the lemon can take effect. Add half a brown sugar and let it boil, to the point that the mixture is reduced. The preparation ends when the desired consistency.