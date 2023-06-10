How to recognize a real transit agent in Cali?

In recent months in Santiago de Cali there had been multiple scenarios in which false traffic agents were discovered.

Faced with one of the most recent scenarios of this type, the Cali authorities managed to capture a subject, who allegedly extorted money from drivers in the city under this strategy.

This false traffic guard, whose criminal record is extensive, after being arrested was made available to the corresponding judicial authorities.

The Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, assured that the alleged criminal was engaged in the theft of motorcycles and the extortion of citizens, impersonating the identity of traffic agents to demand bribes in exchange for avoiding the immobilization of vehicles or the imposition of comparisons.

The leader of the security organization assured that the reward offered of up to $10 million played a fundamental role in the success of the investigation, and indicated that the procedures are already being carried out to make the payment of said reward, in the shortest possible time.

What does the Cali Mobility Secretariat say?

“Thanks to the operations and the circulation of traffic agents on the roads, a few weeks ago the operation of a person carrying out illegal operations with non-institutional clothing and a motorcycle that had been stolen with all the emblems of the Mayor’s Office was observed. Said action was brought to the attention of the pertinent judicial authorities and thanks to the investigation process and the operations carried out by the Police, with information from the citizens, it was possible to capture this bandit who used private garments belonging to the agents to steal from good citizens. ”, detailed Andrés Quimbayo, secretary (e) of District Mobility.

It is important to note that in recent months there have been three cases of citizens wearing a false uniform and posing as these public officials.

“Indeed, you have to be attentive to these situations, because it is no stranger that bandits tend to use garments exclusively used by the Armed Forces, the Police or the CTI, to advance their misdeeds and now we are seeing it with the uniform of the body of traffic agents. We call on the public to be ready and bring these situations to the attention of the authority”, added the secretary (e).

Specifications of a real transit agent:

1. They carry a metal plate in the right pocket of their shirt, where you can see, in black letters, the agent’s full name and code.

2. This code must match the one on your back, on your reflective vest, if you are wearing it.

3. That vest must have the shield on the front, on the left side.

4. On the shirt, which is usually light blue or light blue, the emblem of traffic agents is carried, and in the center is the shield of the territorial entity to which it belongs. In addition, at the bottom and in silver color, is the territorial entity, in this case the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

5. The Colombian shield always goes on the left shoulder.

“The uniform is duly regulated and is for the exclusive use of traffic agents. The regulators used by private companies or individuals must have different garments and may not say traffic agent but regulator or any other connotation that they are giving it in use. The regulators only provide civic control work in a private entity, they will not be able to use the exclusive garments of traffic agents, nor make requirements such as requesting documentation; that can only be done by the legitimate authority granted by the State”, said Secretary Andrés Quimbayo.

The District Administration once again calls for respect for the work carried out by these officials on the roads and for honesty, for the construction of a Cali where civic culture prevails.

Implements of a traffic agent:

• Reflective vest with the identification number.

• Light blue shirt with a plate that has your full name, internal identification number. On the right side will be the transit agency to which it belongs and the municipality.

• On the shoulder pads you will have information on the seniority of the agent and the position he fulfills.

Documentation that a transit guard can request:

– The transit license.

– Vehicle ownership card.

– Card or identity document.

– The technical-mechanical review.

– CLOCK.

These documents are not necessary to have physically, they can also be displayed and delivered digitally.

Data:

1. All traffic authorities are available to fully identify themselves to users so that they do not experience this situation as such.

2. Citizens will have the right to request the identification card from the transit guard, to find out if he is actually an agent.

3. Checkpoints in city streets must have the corresponding signs such as billboards or cones with logos of the entity to which they belong.

If you have doubts that a transit agent is real, you can call 123 and ask for information. If you want to report any procedure you can do so on this same line, 123, or 4184202, line of the Ministry of Mobility.

